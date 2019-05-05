Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' set to release in Italy

-
ALSO READ
Woody Allen to film new movie in Spain
Woody Allen's film likely to be released in Italy
Woody Allen sues Amazon for USD 68 million for dropping 'A Rainy Day in New York'
It's a terrible shame: Jude Law on his Woody Allen film getting shelved
Amazon says it is 'justified' in cancelling Woody Allen film deal
-
American director Woody Allen's rom-com 'A Rainy Day in New York' which was shelved by Amazon in 2018, is now set to release in Italy on October 3.
The film was shelved by Amazon in August 2018 after Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow allegedly charged him with sexual harassment before the #MeToo movement.
Variety has learned that the film is being sold by FilmNation Entertainment and will also be released in some European countries and it is believed that they have already worked the distribution deals.
'A Rainy Day in New York' stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Jude Law.
Amazon, which broke the four-picture deal with Woody, included 'A Rainy Day in New York'. In response, the director sued the streaming giant for at least USD 68 million.
Meanwhile, Allen has partnered with Spain's Mediapro for his new film. Prior to this, Mediapro co-financed and co-produced Allen's 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Midnight in Paris', both of which turned out to be high grosser.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU