Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' set to release in Italy

American Woody Allen's rom-com 'A Rainy Day in New York' which was shelved by in 2018, is now set to release in on October 3.

The film was shelved by in August 2018 after Allen's adopted daughter, allegedly charged him with sexual harassment before the #MeToo movement.

Variety has learned that the film is being sold by FilmNation and will also be released in some European countries and it is believed that they have already worked the distribution deals.

'A Rainy Day in New York' stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and

Amazon, which broke the four-picture deal with Woody, included 'A Rainy Day in New York'. In response, the sued the streaming giant for at least USD 68 million.

Meanwhile, Allen has partnered with Spain's for his new film. Prior to this, co-financed and co-produced Allen's 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Midnight in Paris', both of which turned out to be high grosser.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)