Working towards system to issue chip-based e-passports: PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

on Tuesday said that the government is working towards setting up a system "to issue chip-based "

Addressing a gathering at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas here, he said, "Our Embassies and Consulates across the world are being connected with Passport Sewa Project. It will prepare a centralised system for for all. Now taking a step forward, work is on to issue chip-based "

Furthermore, he hailed the efforts made by Indian communities in other countries and added that Indians residing abroad have essayed the role of leaders in almost every area of society. Countries like Portugal, Trinidad-Tobago, and also have competent people whose roots are in The world today is taking into consideration various suggestions given by on an international level.

"In past four-and-a-half years, with people's cooperation, has taken a major step towards achieving its position in the world. Earlier people used to say that India cannot change. But, we have changed this thinking. We have shown change. The world today is paying heed to our suggestions and acting on them. This is the reason why we bagged the environment award and prize," said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)