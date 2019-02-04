World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap sends out powerful message with inspiring post

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Kashyap's latest post is proof of her spirit.

Commemorating World Cancer Day, the filmmaker took to her account to share a bold picture of herself embracing all her scars with pride as "badges of honour." In the picture, she shows her bald head, bare back and a scar.

She penned a heart-warming message along with the stark image and wrote, "Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way."

"That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself," she continued.

went on to say that she wants to celebrate the spirit with which she endured the life-threatening disease.

"This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, "Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we're knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward"#worldcancerday #breastcancerawareness#breastcancerwarrior#turningkarmaintomission #boddhisatva," she added.

Ayushmann also extended love and support to his wife with a short poem. "Paa le tu aisi Samandar teri pyaas se darey. -These lines are for you @tahirakashyap. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their toughest personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #worldcancerday," he wrote alongside the same picture of

Tahira like a proud cancer survivor walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion week as well. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, she walked the ramp with confidence and positivity. Calling the experience beautiful, she shared various images from the event on her

Tahira was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, last year and has been open about her diagnosis and treatment over the months.

On the work front, the 34-year-old star will be next seen in 'Dreamgirl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

Meanwhile, Tahira, who recently directed a short feature film titled 'Toffee', has turned for another film and will announce the title for the same soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)