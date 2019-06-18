Rashid becomes most expensive bowler in World Cup history

leg-spinner Tuesday endured the ignominy of becoming the most expensive bowler in history during their match against hosts England at Old Trafford here.

Rashid Khan, the world's No.3 ODI bowler, leaked 110 runs off nine overs as England racked up a gigantic 397 for six after electing to bat.

The 20-year-old spinner, who plays for Sunrisers in Indian Premier League, was in the firing line of English batsmen (148), (90) and (88) on a flat pitch here.

The record earlier belonged to New Zealand's Martin Snedden, who had conceded 105 runs for two wickets against England in the 1983

Ahead of this match, Rashid had taken one for 52 against Australia, before snapping two for 17 against He leaked 45 runs without taking a wicket against

Rashid's woeful figures also makes him the joint second most expensive in ODI history. Pakistan's left-arm had leaked 110 runs in 10 overs against England in August 2016.

The leg-spinner came in for sharp criticism from

"We've just heard that has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG," read a tweet by

However, former England all-rounder and pacer came out in support of the bowler.

"Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for and especially associate members," wrote Wright in his handle.

While Broad wrote: "He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport."



Overall, Rashid has taken 128 wickets in 63 ODIs and 75 scalps from 38 T20Is.

