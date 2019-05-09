Wreckage of private jet carrying 13 people found in Mexico

The wreckage of a missing private plane that was carrying 13 people has been found in a mountainous area in Mexico's Coahuila, the state's public security department said.

Authorities conducted an aerial survey to find the plane which was found in a remote area near Ocampo, reported.

All the 13 bodies were found at the site.

Officials launched a of the plane which went missing since May 5 while it was on its way to from Las Vegas, said

Authorities said that a flight plan showed that 10 passengers and three crew members were aboard the ill-fated jet.

Riquelme said that the plane lost contact and disappeared from radars after flying over Monclova city, situated nearly 180 km north-west of

The aircraft was identified as a Challenger 601 jet manufactured by Canada's Bombardier Inc.

The reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained.

