Mexico: 13 killed in private jet crash

Thirteen people were killed on Tuesday in a private jet crash in northern Mexico, authorities said.

Al Jazeera reported that the jet with 13 people on board, including a family of five, had taken off from

However, aviation authorities lost contact with the plane two hours after its take off.

The wreckage of the crashed jet was later found in a remote mountainous zone of Mexico, the government of Mexico's Coahuila state, said in a statement.

"There were no survivors seen," it said.

The plane was identified as a Challenger 601 jet manufactured by Canada's Bombardier Inc.

The reason for the crash is yet to be known.

