All 13 aboard killed in Mexico jet crash

All 13 people aboard an jet that went missing en route from the US city of to Monterrey, perished when the plane crashed near the town of Ocampo, authorities in state said on Monday.

The aircraft, a Challenger 601, was reported missing Sunday evening, the news reported.

The jet took off around 5.00 p.m. (local time) on Sunday from in bound for the business hub of Monterrey, capital of Nuevo Leon state.

"An aerial sighting permitted us to locate the remains of the airplane in a difficult-to-access mountainous zone of the municipality of Ocampo," the said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, Coahuila's said that first responders were searching for the missing plane.

"We are attending to the case because reports and alerts came from the civil aviation community," said. "It's not about false information that suddenly appeared in social media, but an alert that emerged precisely from the civil aviation community."

said the 10 passengers aboard the aircraft flew to for Saturday's boxing match pitting Mexico's fighter

Alvarez triumphed in the bout at Arena to unify three middleweight world titles.

The extended condolences Monday to the loved ones of the crash victims.

"I lament deeply the terrible accident of the airplane coming from Vegas. I give heart-felt thanks to all the people who travel to see my fights. My prayers are with their families," Alvarez said on

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)