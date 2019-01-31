Mexico defender Layun signs with Monterrey

international full-back has joined from Spain's Villarreal, the club said.

did not provide details of the move, which was completed on the penultimate day of Spain's winter transfer window, reports

"I am very excited to start this new stage in my career and thank the (Monterrey) board for all the effort it made to complete this transfer," Layun said in a video posted by the club on on Wednesday.

Layun made just eight league appearances for Villarreal, whom he joined from in July last year.

The 30-year-old has been capped 67 times for and was a member of the Tricolor's 2014 and squads.

currently lead the Clausura tournament standings with 10 points from four matches, one point clear of second-placed

--IANS

gau/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)