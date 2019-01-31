Mexico defender Layun signs with Monterrey

Mexico international full-back Miguel Layun has joined Monterrey from Spain's Villarreal, the Liga MX club said.
Monterrey did not provide details of the move, which was completed on the penultimate day of Spain's winter transfer window, reports Xinhua news agency.
"I am very excited to start this new stage in my career and thank the (Monterrey) board for all the effort it made to complete this transfer," Layun said in a video posted by the club on social media on Wednesday.
Layun made just eight league appearances for Villarreal, whom he joined from Sevilla in July last year.
The 30-year-old has been capped 67 times for Mexico and was a member of the Tricolor's 2014 and 2018 World Cup squads.
Monterrey currently lead the Liga MX Clausura tournament standings with 10 points from four matches, one point clear of second-placed Guadalajara.
