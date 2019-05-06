Aircraft with 13 on board crashes in Mexico

A business jet carrying 11 passengers and two crew members from US' Las Vegas to Mexico's Monterrey crashed in a mountainous area after disappearing from radars on Sunday.
The private Bombardier Challenger 601 aircraft went missing over the municipality of Monclova in Mexico's Coahuila, according to Sputnik.
"The Secretariat of Public Security of Coahuila and authorities of Nuevo Leon have begun searches for the private jet Bombardier Challenger 601 plane, registration N601VH, that flew from Las Vegas to Monterrey, with which contact was lost on Sunday afternoon," a journalist working with Radio Centro said.
The passengers were reportedly returning after watching a boxing match in Las Vegas.
