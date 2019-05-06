Aircraft with 13 on board crashes in Mexico

A business jet carrying 11 passengers and two crew members from US' to Mexico's crashed in a mountainous area after disappearing from radars on Sunday.

The private Challenger 601 aircraft went missing over the municipality of in Mexico's Coahuila, according to Sputnik.

"The and authorities of Nuevo Leon have begun searches for the private jet Challenger 601 plane, registration N601VH, that flew from to Monterrey, with which contact was lost on Sunday afternoon," a working with said.

The passengers were reportedly returning after watching a boxing match in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)