Xiaomi Mi Watch: Meet the Apple Watch competitor at half the price

Entering the smartwatch market, released its Mi Watch in its home market today. The Mi Watch resembles the in terms of the design language with the familiar squircle touchscreen.

As listed on the official website, the Mi Watch comes with features including blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor, sports mode, multi-function NFC, e-SIM support, digital assistant and more. The smartwatch promises up to 36 hours of battery life.

The Mi Watch is available in black and silver colour choices at a starting price of 1299 Yuan, approximately $185, which is half than the base variant of the 5 that costs $399.