Microsoft relaunches its Bing 'search engine for business', Edge browser

has relaunched Bing as "the search engine for business" and an overhauled Edge browser.

According to the tech giant, 60 per cent of the time people spend on the PC is within the web browser, and it has become the primary way they work, learn and play.

"The Internet has become an everyday utility, that we reach for automatically without thinking, yet two decades after its introduction, we are bumping into challenges and obstacles that raise questions for us," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life and Devices, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The company said it is uniting the Internet with users' intranet with Search in Bing so that they can increasingly access more of your important data in a single browse and search experience.

"We will provide you powerful default privacy protection, while still allowing you to benefit from web personalisation. And we will enable you to move from great web research directly into Office applications to enable you to be more productive," Mehdi added.