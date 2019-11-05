Google Pixel's brings smooth display, camera improvements in its Nov update

has released an update for its Pixel 4 lineup that invokes the Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate in more conditions.

Earlier, Smooth Display on the Pixel 4 would kick in only under certain conditions, such as when the brightness is 75 per cent or higher. However, the November update makes the faster screen tech more likely to appear, Engadget reports.

It is not clear if this update also takes care of the possible battery drain with the higher refresh rate. Users have reported that the update brings unspecified camera improvements.