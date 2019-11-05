Festive-season sales: Realme sold 5.2 mn smartphones to be among top 4

Chinese handset maker on Tuesday announced the millennials by selling 5.2 million smartphones during four rounds of the " festive days" sale between September 30-October 31.

With a growth of 160 per cent since last year, the smartphone player became the top-selling smartphone brand on Flipkart during the festive season.

"Our 5.2 million smartphone sales figure is an actual and credible sell-out data which is different from the usual sell-in numbers, which the other brands have been promoting. offers the products which are high on features, style, and performance and is available across price segments," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement.

Realme was also among the fastest growing smartphone brands shipping record volumes in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research's latest report.

With 10 million shipments, the handset maker made it to the top four smartphone brands in India in Q3, the market research agency added.