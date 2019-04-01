Yahoo launches Daily Fantasy Cricket Game

-
Yahoo has added a new game within its Cricket app to further entertain the cricket lovers in the country. Called Yahoo Cricket Daily Fantasy Game, it is based on the Indian T20 league and allows gamers to play daily matches.
Users can customise their teams with real players. Players are awarded points based on the real player's performance during an actual match, the official release explained.
The game comes with an immersive experience for cricket fans. One can create and manage their own game day cricket team, challenge friends for co-play, and keep a track of the leaderboard. There's also a 'corporate league' option for larger groups.
Winners receive e-vouchers worth INR 7,500 per game day, whereas the ultimate Yahoo Cricket Daily Fantasy winner stands to win a tournament prize of e-vouchers worth INR 100,000.
The Daily Fantasy experience is available on the Yahoo Cricket app on the Google Play Store. It is also available on both mobile and desktop browser.
