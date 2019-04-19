Yechury urges EC to conduct re-polling at 464 booths in Tripura west LS seat

on Friday urged the (ECI) to conduct re-polling at 464 booths in west Lok Sabha constituency, where the polling took place on April 11.

Taking to his handle, Yechury wrote: "It is now established that there were large-scale irregularities. We hope EC will ensure that faith in our democracy is reaffirmed. The re-poll in 464 booths must be done as all voters should be able to exercise their franchise independently, exactly as it should be."

He also demanded that the ECI should take all necessary steps and precautions to ensure free and fair polls and the safety of each voter which according to him is under threat from the ruling party in the state.

Yechury's second tweet read: "For the next poll due in East, now on April 23, we hope there will be guarantees of safety for each voter. Free and Fair polls need a fearless electorate. The government of the day cannot be allowed to run riot. We hope the EC can ensure that it does not."

The polling in east seat was postponed from April 18 to April 23 by the EC over concerns of law and order situation.

