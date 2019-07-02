Left Wing Extremism has shrunk in last 5 years: Govt

There has been a consistent decline in violence and spread of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected area in the last five years, officers observed at a high-level meeting here on Tuesday.

The government has excluded 44 districts from the list of Security Related Expenditure Scheme (SRE) due to the shrinking impact of the LWE effect.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the affected states, DIB, DGs of the CAPFs to review the prevailing LWE situation.

"The review of LWE affected districts in 2018, resulted in a reduction of Security Related Expenditure Scheme (SRE) districts from 126 districts to 82. However, 8 new districts have been added to the list as a pre-emptive measure," a press release said.

Making mobile communication more effective and improvement in the working conditions of the security forces deployed in the LWE theatre were also discussed at the meeting.

It was decided to carry forward the resolute implementation of Policy and Action Plan to address Left Wing Extremism - 2015, the press release said.

Home Secretary Gauba appreciated the efforts of the states and the central forces in combating the menace and assured the states to provide all required resources.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)