You can now follow CIA on Instagram, but should you?

" with my little eye," that's how the (CIA) made its debut on with a picture of a seemingly ordinary work desk.

Many would wonder why an agency like the CIA needs to be on social media; isn't their job to be in stealth mode? Well, it seems in a bid for 'transparency', the top spy agency has made its debut on the current favourite platform that is ironically owned by

Before you jump the gun, the CIA won't be sharing selfies of good-looking agents, nor there will be any clues to secret locations.

Through Instagram, the agency expects to also hire new recruits. At the time of writing, the official @cia account has 20.2K followers.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)