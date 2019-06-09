You can't miss Cardi B's Diamond from debut film 'Hustlers'

who is her foot in the film industry with 'Hustlers', shared the first look of her character 'Diamond' from the film.

Seen standing in a costume room, shared the photo on and captioned, "Y'all ready for to come to a theater near you this fall ? HUSTLER MOVIE !"

In the photo, the skimpily clad is showing off her derriere in a strappy ensemble paired with sky-high heels.

'Hustlers' will also have and in significant roles alongside The film is being directed by Lorene Scafaria, who has earlier helmed 'This Is Heaven', 'The Meddler', 'Love Is Dead', among several others.

The movie is inspired by a article by The film is set in in the wake of the financial crisis and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

STXfilms is producing the film alongside Lopez, and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with the studio on the 2018 romantic-comedy 'Second Act' as well as Adam McKay, and for Productions.

and Catherine Hagedorn, are overseeing the production for the studio.

'Hustlers' is dated to release on September 13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)