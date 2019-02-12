Cardi B quits Instagram after backlash over Grammy win

B went off after she was trolled on following her record win.

The rapper, who became the first female to win the Best Rap Album award, tore into her abusers who said she did not deserve the win.

B shared an expletive-laden video shortly before deleting the account.

"It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that's not my style and that's not what I'm with and I don't support that," she began.

"However, I been taking a lot of s*** today, I'm seeing a lot of bull**** today and I saw a lot of s*** last night. And I'm sick of this s***. I worked hard for my motherf***ing album," she can be seen saying in the video shared by a fan account.

The musician, who won the award for "Invasion of Privacy", detailed her journey through the album that she recorded in the midst of her pregnancy.

"I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow,' everybody was like, ' got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.' Now this year's a f***ing problem? My album went two-time platinum, my n*****. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well.

"I f***ing worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n*****, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn't even get on the f***ing album because my nose was so f***ing stuffy from my pregnancy. N****s couldn't sleep, n*****s couldn't do s***," she further said.

In a series of dramatic moments, announced that she will no longer be part of BET's upcoming BET Experience festival this summer after the network compared her to post her win.

The rivals were announced to do headlining shows during the four-day event in June that centres on their annual awards ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)