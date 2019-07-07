You will always be my captain, Kohli wishes Dhoni on his birthday

As the 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his 38th birthday on Sunday, a deluge of wishes poured in for the venerable wicket-keeper batsman.

India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wished Dhoni while adding that the 38-year old will always be his captain.

"Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain," Kohli tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Dhoni cutting the cake in the presence of his wife, daughter and team members.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished Dhoni on the occasion and wrote: "Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year. All the very best for the next two games."

Whereas Rohit Sharma posted a picture with Dhoni captioning it as: "Arey bhai cake kidhar hai ? Best wishes on your birthday @msdhoni."

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings team-mate Suresh Raina tweeted: "Happy birthday to a fantastic friend, an amazing guide, & a great brother! Mahi bhai, wishing you a life filled with love & happiness. May you continue to reach new heights & success always @msdhoni."

India atop the points table in the ongoing World Cup and will face fourth-positioned New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9.

