ICC appoints match officials for World Cup semi-finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the appointment of match officials for the forthcoming semi-finals in the ongoing Men's Cricket World Cup.

English umpires, Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will take charge of India's game against New Zealand. Australian Rod Tucker will be in the role of the third umpire, while Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

Australia's game against England will be officiated by Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus. The third umpire will be New Zealander Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

The umpires and officials for the two semi-finals have been appointed following the conclusion of the group stage.

In the first semi-final match, India will take on New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 11. Australia will take on England in the second knock-out game at Edgbaston on July 11.

