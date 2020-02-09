JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

US, Afghan forces come under direct fire in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Youth Congress protests against CAA in Assam
Business Standard

'Mashal Juloos' against CAA in Guwahati

Protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the newly amended citizenship law since December last year

ANI  |  Politics 

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organisations took out a 'Mashal Juloos' protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Saturday evening.

"It is a part of the non-violent and democratic protest against CAA," said a protester.

"The imposition of CAA is against the secular character of the country and is an anti-national move. Giving citizenship to the illegal foreigners by violating the preamble is unconstitutional," he added.

Protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the newly amended citizenship law since December last year.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 09 2020. 02:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU