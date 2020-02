'Mashal Juloos' against CAA in Guwahati

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other organisations took out a 'Mashal Juloos' protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Saturday evening.

"It is a part of the non-violent and democratic protest against CAA," said a protester.

"The imposition of CAA is against the secular character of the country and is an anti- move. Giving citizenship to the illegal foreigners by violating the preamble is unconstitutional," he added.

Protests have been going on in various parts of the country against the newly amended citizenship law since December last year.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

