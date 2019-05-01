Apple records Q1 revenue at USD 58 billion

recorded its Q1 2019 revenue of USD 58 billion, a slight decline of 5 per cent from last year. However, the company reached an all-new high in terms of services revenue.

posted USD 11.5 billion in services revenue, which includes Music, as its installed base reached 1.4 billion In the March quarter, the company generated operating cash flow of USD 11.2 billion.

The company witnessed record-setting sales in Wearables, Home and Accessories category. Apple recorded the strongest growth in six years. For the next quarter, Apple estimates revenue between USD 52.5 billion and USD 54.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)