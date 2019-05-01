Your smartphone can help in weather prediction

A weather tech startup has claimed that it can tap on the signals of your smartphone to help predict weather conditions.
Boston-based ClimaCell has developed a technology that uses millions of signals from cell phones and other wireless devices around the world and uses the quality of the signals as a proxy for local weather conditions, MIT Technology Review notes.
The technology also analyses street camera images, data from the existing network of weather sensors, to predict the weather. ClimaCell claims its service is 60 percent more accurate than traditional forecasting methods as it has a more refined view from millions of wireless devices every day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU