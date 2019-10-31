Zorawar Karla's Farzi cafe in London enters Michelin 2020 guide

The modern Indian Bistro - Farzi Cafe, got another feather in their cap where their outlet in London just makes it into the Michelin 2020 guide.



The restaurant is not only a spotted pioneer in the culinary history of India but is also an immensely lionized, multi-award-winning concept offering an absolute dining experience and a cutting edge to each and every guest.



Its moment of pride that our very own five-year-old Indian brand - Farzi Cafe celebrates the joy of making into the Michelin 2020 guide in less than a year for Farzi London.

Known for a notable cocktail list and a great spot for a meal, it offers a glitzy, buzzy two-floored restaurant serving modern innovations of Indian dishes with interesting global touches with a zodiac-themed cocktail menu that adds to the fun.

A brand of constant challenges and innovation takes the credit of being unapologetically authentic when it comes to flavours. With an ingredient availability that is second to none, we serve fulfilling Indian food to a global palette.

"Very excited that Farzi Cafe London in its very first year has entered the Michelin Guide. It's a testament to the incredible work done by the kitchen and FOH teams. The levels of innovation in that kitchen are stratospheric and it's great to see their efforts receive recognition," said, Zorawar Kalra, owner of Farzi Cafe.

