20 Microns consolidated net profit declines 36.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 154.71 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns declined 36.60% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 154.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 161.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.154.71161.0310.9614.3013.4418.9910.1115.897.3811.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)