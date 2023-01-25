20 Microns consolidated net profit declines 36.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 154.71 croreNet profit of 20 Microns declined 36.60% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 154.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 161.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales154.71161.03 -4 OPM %10.9614.30 -PBDT13.4418.99 -29 PBT10.1115.89 -36 NP7.3811.64 -37
