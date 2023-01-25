JUST IN
Barometers end with steep cuts; Adani Group stocks witness sharp sell-off
Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.50% to Rs 3710.81 crore

Net profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 10.86% to Rs 334.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 374.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 3710.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2215.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3710.812215.46 67 OPM %11.5521.20 -PBDT537.40563.39 -5 PBT444.91479.89 -7 NP334.06374.76 -11

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:59 IST

