Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 10.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Indraprastha Gas approves change in Chairman
Indraprastha Gas gains as Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY
Benchmarks trade with minor gains; oil & gas stocks advance
Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 1.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Indraprastha Gas gains after Q1 PAT rises 72% YoY; gas volumes up 48% YoY
-
Sales rise 67.50% to Rs 3710.81 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 10.86% to Rs 334.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 374.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 3710.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2215.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3710.812215.46 67 OPM %11.5521.20 -PBDT537.40563.39 -5 PBT444.91479.89 -7 NP334.06374.76 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU