Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.25% to Rs 53.70 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 12.26% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.25% to Rs 53.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.7038.2914.0016.196.435.381.862.121.862.12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)