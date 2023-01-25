Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.25% to Rs 53.70 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies declined 12.26% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.25% to Rs 53.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.7038.29 40 OPM %14.0016.19 -PBDT6.435.38 20 PBT1.862.12 -12 NP1.862.12 -12
