Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 2.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 8475.43 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 2.74% to Rs 123.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 8475.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6915.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8475.436915.6212.2311.71693.05584.55442.60369.46123.83127.32

