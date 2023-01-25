JUST IN
Sundaram Clayton consolidated net profit declines 2.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 8475.43 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton declined 2.74% to Rs 123.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 8475.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6915.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8475.436915.62 23 OPM %12.2311.71 -PBDT693.05584.55 19 PBT442.60369.46 20 NP123.83127.32 -3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 15:59 IST

