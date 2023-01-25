Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 14.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.65% to Rs 234.13 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries declined 14.34% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 234.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 250.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.234.13250.8013.1113.5231.3735.3127.6331.6420.3723.78

