Hinduja Global Solutions appoints CEO for its UK ops

Hinduja Global Solutions announced the appointment of Patrick Elliott as the Chief Executive Officer for its UK operations. To be based out of London in the UK, Patrick will focus on expanding the business in the region. He will also be a key member of HGS' Global Advisory Board and participate in corporate strategy.

Patrick is an experienced leader with a track record of building and growing profitable businesses across IT services, telecom and business services. With more than 30 years' experience, he has demonstrated his capability in business transformation, driving growth and turning around businesses within both large corporates and smaller entrepreneurial environments. He has a background in product management, sales and marketing, strategy, commercial and general management. Patrick was last with Capita, and out of his 10 years-stint there, he spent the last three years helping redefine and lead strategy for Digital business. He has previously held senior management positions at The Instant Group, Serco, SAIC, Opta Ltd., BT Cellnet, Orange and Philips, all in the UK.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)