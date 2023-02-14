Lupin launches a world-class Neuro-rehabilitation center in Mumbai

Lupin announced the launch of a world-class Neuro-rehabilitation center, Atharv Ability in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, India.

The first-of-its-kind robotic and computer-assisted, multi-disciplinary neuro-rehabilitation center is one of the most advanced rehabilitation centers in the country.

Atharv Ability offers a range of rehabilitation programs for post-stroke patients, patients with traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and pediatric neurological conditions as well as for other neurological conditions including Parkinsons, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

The neuro-rehabilitation center has a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art equipment including an endeffector based robotic solution for gait and hand training, balance training and postural control, occupational therapy, speech therapy and swallowing therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, aqua therapy, visual therapy, and virtual reality amongst others.

For the first time in India, Atharv Ability has introduced a dedicated home environment simulation space for Activities of Daily Life training that supports patient daily life and their interaction with the environment. The training improves their functionality and cognitive abilities and helps them integrate back into normal life.

