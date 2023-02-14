Birlasoft allots 14.50 lakh equity shares under Birlasoft Share Incentive Plan

-
Birlasoft has allotted 14,50,074 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, on 14 February 2023 under Birlasoft Share Incentive Plan-2019.
With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 549,741,094/- divided into 274,870,547 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.
