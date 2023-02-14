JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aurobindo Pharma update on USFDA inspection of its Unit -IX
Business Standard

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Carboprost Tromethamine Injection

Capital Market 

Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP, 250 mcg/mL Single-dose Vials, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), HEMABATE Injection, of Pfizer Inc.

Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP is an oxytocic, indicated for the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage due to uterine atony.

According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Carboprost Tromethamine Injection USP had US sales data of approximately $55 million for the 12-month period ending Sep 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 11:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU