3M India slips after weak Q2 performance

3M India fell 1.37% to Rs 26631.55 after the company reported 15% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 64 crore despite a 22% rise in sales & other operating income to Rs 840 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

EBITDA contracted by 15% to Rs 101 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 119 crore in Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 87 crore, down by 15% from Rs 102 crore in Q2 FY21. As compared with Q1 FY22, the company's net profit and sales are higher by 113% and 13%, respectively.

Ramesh Ramadurai, managing director of 3M India, said While revenue growth has seen sequential improvement and stabilization during the quarter, cost headwinds and supply chain volatility continue to be a challenge. The company is mitigating some of the impact through price actions and prudent cost management actions.

3M India is an Indian subsidiary of US-based 3M Company. The company offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers scotch masking tape, scotch filament tape and scotch packaging tape.

