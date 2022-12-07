5G services have started in 50 towns across country so far: Govt

JUST IN
Business Standard

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday (7 December) informed that the 5G services have been rolled out in 50 cities and towns across the country.

Two major telecom services providers in India - Reliance Jio and Airtel - started the progressive roll out of the 5G sercvices in the country from October this year.

This was stated by the Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Vaishnaw said the service providers are providing 5G services to their subscribers with 5G-enabled devices at no extra cost.

As per the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for auction of access spectrum and license conditions, the minimum rollout obligations are required to be met over a period of five years in a phased manner from the date of allocation of spectrum, he said.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 14:15 IST

