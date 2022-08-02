5G telecom services likely to be launched by Oct 2022

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the 5G telecom services is likely to be launched by October this year.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Vaishnaw said, more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids were received during the 5G auction, which commenced on 26th of last month. The spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to the public and enterprises. The auction was held for spectrum in various Low, Medium, and High-frequency bands.

The Government of India had put 72,098 MHz spectrum to auction, of which 51,236 MHz (71% of the total) has been sold with bid amounting to Rs 1,50,173 crore.

Adani Data Networks has obtained 400 MHz spectrum in mm wave band (26 GHz).

Bharti Airtel has obtained 19,867.8 MHz in 900, 1800, 2100, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands. Reliance Jio Infocomm has obtained 24,740 MHz spectrum in 700, 800, 1800, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz. Vodafone Idea has obtained 6,228 MHz spectrum in 1800, 2100, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.

The total bid amount of Rs 1,50,173 crore comprises the bids Rs 212 crore by Adani Data Networks, Rs 43,048 crore Bharti Airtel, Rs 88,078 crore by Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Rs 18,799 crore by Vodafone idea. The annual installment to be paid by all the participants is Rs 13,365 crore.

The process of allocation of spectrum shall be completed within the timeframe and 5G services are likely to be rolled out by September/October, Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

