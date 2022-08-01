GST Collection Hits Nearly Rs 1.49 Lakh Crore In July

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2022 is Rs 1,48,995 crore of which CGST is Rs 25,751 crore, SGST is Rs 32,807 crore, IGST is Rs 79,518 crore (including Rs 41,420 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,920 crore (including Rs 995 crore collected on import of goods). This is second highest revenue since introduction of GST. The government has settled Rs 32,365 crore to CGST and Rs 26,774 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of July 2022 after regular settlement is Rs 58,116 crore for CGST and Rs 59,581 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of July 2022 are 28% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year of Rs 1,16,393 crore. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 48% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. For five months in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh core, showing a steady increase every month. The growth in GST revenue till July 2022 over the same period last year is 35%.

