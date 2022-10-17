63 Moons Technologies incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

-
63 Moons Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Tricker has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely, Three O Verse Global IT Services LLC in Dubai, UAE and consequently has become a step down subsidiary of the company with effect from 14 October 2022.
Three O Verse Global IT Services LLC will carry on the business of Web 3.0 ecosystem technology solutions.
