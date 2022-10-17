Board of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals approves change in MD

-
-
At meeting held on 17 October 2022The Board of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 17 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Bhushan Akshikar (DIN: 09112346) as a Managing Director. He succeeds Sridhar Venkatesh who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective 1 December 2022.
