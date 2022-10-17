Board of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals approves change in MD

At meeting held on 17 October 2022

The Board of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 17 October 2022 has approved the appointment of Bhushan Akshikar (DIN: 09112346) as a Managing Director. He succeeds Sridhar Venkatesh who is moving to a new senior role within GSK Group effective 1 December 2022.

