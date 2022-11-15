Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.230.1591.3086.670.210.130.210.130.210.13

