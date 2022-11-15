JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.15 53 OPM %91.3086.67 -PBDT0.210.13 62 PBT0.210.13 62 NP0.210.13 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU