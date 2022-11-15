Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Century Ferrous reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.21 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 47.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.33% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.33% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.15 53 OPM %91.3086.67 -PBDT0.210.13 62 PBT0.210.13 62 NP0.210.13 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU