Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit declines 51.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 95.07 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 51.31% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 95.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales95.0784.80 12 OPM %7.7317.67 -PBDT12.0320.12 -40 PBT9.9118.00 -45 NP7.0514.48 -51

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:48 IST

