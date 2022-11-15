Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit declines 51.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 95.07 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers declined 51.31% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 95.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 84.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.95.0784.807.7317.6712.0320.129.9118.007.0514.48

