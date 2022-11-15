Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Landmarc Leisure Corporation reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.070.01 600 OPM %-3957.14-2300.00 -PBDT-2.77-0.24 -1054 PBT-2.77-0.24 -1054 NP-2.77-0.24 -1054
