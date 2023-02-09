Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 74.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.46% to Rs 62.47 croreNet profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 74.87% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.46% to Rs 62.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.47140.27 -55 OPM %2.432.18 -PBDT1.292.70 -52 PBT0.742.20 -66 NP0.491.95 -75
