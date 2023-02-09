Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 74.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.46% to Rs 62.47 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 74.87% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.46% to Rs 62.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.47140.272.432.181.292.700.742.200.491.95

