Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 74.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.46% to Rs 62.47 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 74.87% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.46% to Rs 62.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.47140.27 -55 OPM %2.432.18 -PBDT1.292.70 -52 PBT0.742.20 -66 NP0.491.95 -75

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:33 IST

