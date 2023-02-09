JUST IN
Board of Escorts Kubota appoints director cum CFO
Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.760.72 6 OPM %9.21-4.17 -PBDT0.06-0.03 LP PBT0.05-0.04 LP NP0.04-0.03 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

