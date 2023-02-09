Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.760.729.21-4.170.06-0.030.05-0.040.04-0.03

