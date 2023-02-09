Umang Dairies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.31% to Rs 74.14 croreNet Loss of Umang Dairies reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.31% to Rs 74.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales74.1454.39 36 OPM %2.29-6.23 -PBDT1.14-4.01 LP PBT-0.10-5.32 98 NP-0.07-3.89 98
