Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 848.53% to Rs 12.90 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 566.67% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 848.53% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1188.89% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2141.77% to Rs 35.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.901.36 849 35.421.58 2142 OPM %5.978.82 -8.6416.46 - PBDT0.770.12 542 3.060.25 1124 PBT0.770.12 542 3.060.25 1124 NP0.600.09 567 2.320.18 1189
