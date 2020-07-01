Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 848.53% to Rs 12.90 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 566.67% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 848.53% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1188.89% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2141.77% to Rs 35.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

