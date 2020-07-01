JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Uflex consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Lancor Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 598.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 51.17% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers rose 598.04% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.17% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.93% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 17.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.304.71 -51 17.9418.41 -3 OPM %-26.094.46 -5.1320.21 - PBDT4.820.32 1406 5.862.30 155 PBT4.52-0.08 LP 4.700.75 527 NP3.560.51 598 3.741.12 234

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU