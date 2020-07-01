Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 598.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.17% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers rose 598.04% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.17% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.93% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 17.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.304.7117.9418.41-26.094.465.1320.214.820.325.862.304.52-0.084.700.753.560.513.741.12

