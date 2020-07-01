Sanjivani Paranteral reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sanjivani Paranteral reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2019 quarter
CNI Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Regency Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Milkfood reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 69.45% to Rs 3.84 croreNet Loss of Sanjivani Paranteral reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.45% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.79% to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.8412.57 -69 16.3625.09 -35 OPM %9.11-8.59 --2.02-7.01 - PBDT-0.07-0.46 85 -0.74-1.13 35 PBT-0.34-0.83 59 -1.81-2.30 21 NP-0.22-0.58 62 -1.71-2.07 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU