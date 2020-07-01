Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.95% to Rs 2.82 croreNet Loss of Ace Software Exports reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.95% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.25% to Rs 9.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.821.82 55 9.148.00 14 OPM %-13.83-35.16 --32.49-14.50 - PBDT0-0.17 100 -2.050.09 PL PBT-0.17-0.22 23 -2.72-0.16 -1600 NP-0.10-0.11 9 -1.710.04 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
